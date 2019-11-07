Klopp may split squad for two games in two days

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp said it was too soon to decide exactly how Liverpool will play two games in 24 hours in England and Qatar.

The Reds plan to field two different squads in the League Cup and Fifa's Club World Cup in two days next month as alternative dates to postpone the domestic tie were "just no good" for their packed schedule.

Their League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa is set to be played on Dec 17 at Villa Park while their Club World Cup semi-final in Doha is slated for the next day.

It is not yet apparent how Liverpool will split their squad and whether Klopp will be present at both games.

"We asked Aston Villa if they could come to Qatar and we could play the game there," joked the Liverpool manager when asked about the situation after his team's 2-1 win over Genk in Group E of the Champions League on Tuesday.

"We don't know exactly how we do it, we have an idea but it's too early to speak about it.

"We had to make a decision, we made that decision because all the other alternatives were more problems than solutions and didn't work out. In the next couple of weeks, we will decide exactly how it will look."

The German denied that he was not motivated to play in the League Cup, and insisted that his main issue was playing two-legged semi-finals, should they get there, at a busy time in the campaign.

"The League Cup makes it sound like we don't want to play in it," he said. "That is not true, but I don't understand two games in the semi-finals. I don't like that in a busy period.

"The Club World Cup you play only if you win the Champions League, and that doesn't happen in your life five million times, you take the opportunity.

"The (fixture congestion) problems are obvious. We cannot carry on like this."

At Anfield on Tuesday, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck the winner in the 53rd minute after a bullet header from Genk striker Mbwana Samatta had cancelled out Georginio Wijnaldum's opener.

The victory leaves Liverpool one point ahead of Napoli (eight), who could only draw 1-1 with third-placed Salzburg.

Klopp's men will qualify for the knockout stage with a game to spare if they avenge their opening defeat and beat the Italian side, who visit Anfield later this month.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE