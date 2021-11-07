Klopp lauds 'incredible' Moyes

LONDON • Liverpool have been on song this season, qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League with two games to spare and are well in the Premier League title mix.

However, their growing injury list is becoming a concern.

The upcoming international break should provide some respite, but the Reds first have to navigate a tricky tie at West Ham today without Robert Firmino, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner and long-term absentee Harvey Elliot.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that Firmino will be out for some time with a serious hamstring injury, but the rest, except for Elliot, should be back in a fortnight.

David Moyes is coming off the high of passing his 1,000th game in management in midweek and the Hammers are also flying high, fourth in the Premier League and top of their Europa League group.

Klopp has been impressed by West Ham's growth in the past two campaigns, saying ahead of their trip to London Stadium: "He (Moyes) gets better and better and better, how I see it... even after 999 games, you can have still space for improvement and Moyes, I don't know if he reinvented himself again or whatever... but it's absolutely incredible.

"Honestly, it is really good what West Ham are doing and I think everyone who watches them sees that. That's a high-energy team, a counter-pressing team, they have counter-attacking but playing as well... it's a full package.

"We know we face an exceptionally well-organised, well-trained and well-equipped opponent on Sunday."

The Reds are still the only unbeaten team in the top flight this season but, with four draws after 10 games, the challenge now is to be as clinical as they were against Watford and Manchester United but on a more consistent basis.

On sustaining a title challenge with just over a quarter of the season played, Klopp said: "With the quality we have, we should be in and around the top of the table.

"That's where we are and that's where we have to be, that's the responsibility we have and that's how we see it ourselves."

In January, Liverpool beat West Ham 3-1 away but, 10 months later, the hosts intend to show how much they have improved since.

Moyes said: "I want to give them a much better game than we gave them at London Stadium. I want to show we've moved on again and I think we're in a much better place.

"We know Liverpool will rise to the challenge, whatever team is put in front of them, because they have done for several years now, so we know how tough a game it's going to be.

"We've stepped up and will need to do a lot right and hope Liverpool don't have one of their better days because they're a top side. I do think we're slightly different as well, so we'll go out there and try to give them a difficult day."

The Hammers have doubts over Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic, but otherwise Moyes has a full squad from which to pick.

REUTERS

WEST HAM V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am