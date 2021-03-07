Klopp is certain players will not leave

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not expect to see players leaving the Premier League champions if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Reds waltzed to the title last season but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them in seventh on 43 points, four points adrift of Chelsea in fourth.

"I know we have loyalty from the players," he said ahead of today's Premier League home game against Fulham.

"It isn't a situation where a player in the squad says, 'We are not in the Champions League so I have to leave'.

"That will not happen. I know them well enough to know that."

Liverpool have played in Europe's elite club competition for the last four seasons, winning the title in 2019. Five of their six European campaigns before that were in the second-tier Europa League.

Klopp insisted that failure to secure Champions League football next season would not lead to another spell in the wilderness.

"This club will not be a regular out of the Champions League - this year is difficult, but the potential and the power of the club is a completely different one," he said.

"We are ready for a battle in this era, and with the team we have together... nobody has to worry about the future of the club because it is in good hands."

The Reds' struggles, however, have highlighted possible divisions, even as Klopp played down any fallout following Mohamed Salah's show of displeasure after his substitution in their 1-0 defeat by Chelsea on Thursday - their fifth straight home league defeat.

"You get subbed, you are a striker and you think you should stay on the pitch. That's all completely clear and not an issue, it is just normal life," said Klopp.

But former Manchester City and England midfielder Trevor Sinclair believes there is tension between Salah and Sadio Mane, who publicly fell out during a 3-0 victory over Burnley last season when the former chose to shoot instead of playing his teammate in on goal.

"I feel there's been a massive problem which has plastered over the cracks with Salah's relationship with Mane," Sinclair said.

"I feel Mane is a huge team player and Salah is more for himself and that's been a relationship problem for a long time for Liverpool."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

