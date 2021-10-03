Klopp insists Pep's men still the best in Europe

LONDON • Chelsea are the Champions League holders, while Paris Saint-Germain showed their credentials after beating Manchester City in midweek. But, as far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned, Pep Guardiola's men are still "the best team in Europe".

The pick of the ties sees Premier League runners-up Liverpool at home today to fifth-placed Manchester City (before the Brighton-Arsenal match).

The Reds have 14 points, one above today's opponents.

Injuries, notably to key defender Virgil van Dijk, derailed Liverpool's bid to retain their title last season, enabling City to win for the third time in four campaigns.

However, with their main men back, Klopp's side have regained their swagger and are the only unbeaten team in the top flight.

In 21 meetings between the German and the Spaniard, both have won nine with three draws, so it promises to be another fascinating contest between title contenders.

Neither has made a flawless start to the campaign - City beat Chelsea away last weekend only to fail to convert their chances against PSG, as their lack of an out-and-out striker continues to pose a problem.

Liverpool blew away Porto in midweek but dropped two points in a high-scoring draw at Brentford last weekend that raised some questions over their defensive capabilities.

Klopp, however, has no doubts Guardiola's team remain the ones to beat this season.

"They are still really, for me, probably the best team in Europe in the moment and it's a tough one," he said ahead of the game at Anfield, adding that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara would both be missing due to injury."You have to be brave, you have to be front-footed, you have to be cheeky in moments, you have to be really your best version and then, but only then, you have a chance."

Despite Klopp's warning to his players that they would have to be at their absolute best to beat City, the visitors have an overall poor record on Merseyside.

City's 4-1 win at Anfield last season was their first away victory in 18 years and that triumph has been attributed to the game being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and injuries hitting the hosts.

The 12th man will be back in full force today but Guardiola insisted his team were relishing a vibrant crowd and that any hostile atmosphere would not prevent them from playing their game.

He said: "I am sure the players enjoy (more) to play with fans in Anfield than without. Everything is more alive, more difficult."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm