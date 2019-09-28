Klopp ignores talk of reds run

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp believes the key to Liverpool's stunning Premier League run of 15 straight victories was not believing the hype, as he prepared for a trip to promoted side Sheffield United today.

The Reds can go eight points clear at the top of the table, at least for a few hours, with a 16th straight league win at Bramall Lane, but Klopp is demanding the same hunger, work rate and fight from his side as Chris Wilder's Blades.

"Thank God we lost from time to time in the Champions League or in other Cup competitions, so we still know how it feels," said the Liverpool manager yesterday.

"We are maybe considered as a top team but we don't want to behave like a top team, playing (like one) if possible, yes, but fighting like a challenger.

"I don't feel there should be any advantage for Sheffield other than playing in their own stadium.

"Is it allowed that they fight more than us? No.

"That they run more than us? No. "That they do more than us? No."

He made 11 changes for his side's 2-0 League Cup victory at MK Dons in midweek, and is expected to return to the line-up that continued their 100 per cent start to the league season with a 2-1 win at Chelsea last weekend.

The Reds, the only team left who have not lost this campaign, are seeking their seventh league win.

Asked about the 15-win run which stretched back to last term, Klopp said: "We don't think about that. The only moment I think about it is in press conferences.

"We don't mention it, it's just the next game. That's how we've won a few of the last games."

Liverpool have conceded only five goals in the league, joint fewest with Leicester in third, and Klopp has also hailed the signing of Joel Matip as "one of the best pieces of business" he has done.

The 28-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Schalke in 2016, is now a regular starter alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

He had been on the fringe of the first team for much of his time at Anfield. He has now featured in five out of six league games and was even man of the match at Chelsea.

"Joel was always an incredible talent," said Klopp. "In a world of big transfer fees, signing Joel on free transfer was incredible."

Striker Sadio Mane was forced off with an injury at Chelsea but is fit to start, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still out despite returning to full training this week.

Sheffield United manager Wilder, meanwhile, joked that his side might need to play 11 defenders against Liverpool today.

Although they have lost their last two league home games, he has persisted with a back three this season, which has helped them avoid defeat on their three away trips.

"It might turn into a back 10, or a back 11," a smiling Wilder told a press conference on Thursday.

"They've caused better sides than us problems in the way they move the ball, the way they attack at pace and with quality.

"You hope they have an off-day and we make it uncomfortable for them, and we'll try to drive forward when we have the opportunity to."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

SHEFFIELD UNITED V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm