Klopp hungry for more Reds success

LONDON • Given the riches provided by the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Newcastle will be a force to be reckoned with in the seasons to come.

But the Magpies also pose a clear and present danger as Liverpool travel to St James' Park today in the Premier League. Since Eddie Howe's appointment in November, he has helped Newcastle earn 38 points in 23 games.

Considering they were bottom of the table at the start of December and six points from safety, it has been an excellent turnaround. With survival assured earlier this month, the club can build on this and possibly target a place in Europe next season.

Reds counterpart Jurgen Klopp has been impressed, saying at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "They're obviously in a really good moment and Eddie plays a massive part in that.

"They signed one of our analysts, that's for sure a big part as well I have to say. Mark (Leyland), if you see this, we will play a completely different team.

"They're doing really well and signed a few good players (in January). That will happen in the future, 100 per cent, with the power Newcastle is now. There will be a lot of change, that is clear, but this season, they made smart moves.

"They've brought in good players and just had stability. The players who were there before, Newcastle fans probably thought, 'Oh my god, when will he leave?'

"They grow into a really confident figure as well. It's really good to see what little changes can make."

Having reeled off four successive league wins, three coming at home, Howe is confident of facing the Reds, who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

"I think we can attack the game with no fear, play our game and try and impose that onto Liverpool. That's what we will try to do to the best of our ability. We're in a good frame of mind," he said yesterday.

But Klopp's men are the benchmark for Newcastle, whose last major trophy was the 1955 FA Cup, with Howe calling the visitors "our biggest examination so far".