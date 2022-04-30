Klopp hungry for more Reds success

German boss, who has extended contract to 2026, says it's 'only the start' for Liverpool

LONDON • Given the riches provided by the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Newcastle will be a force to be reckoned with in the seasons to come.

But the Magpies also pose a clear and present danger as Liverpool travel to St James' Park today in the Premier League. Since Eddie Howe's appointment in November, he has helped Newcastle earn 38 points in 23 games.

Considering they were bottom of the table at the start of December and six points from safety, it has been an excellent turnaround. With survival assured earlier this month, the club can build on this and possibly target a place in Europe next season.

Reds counterpart Jurgen Klopp has been impressed, saying at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "They're obviously in a really good moment and Eddie plays a massive part in that.

"They signed one of our analysts, that's for sure a big part as well I have to say. Mark (Leyland), if you see this, we will play a completely different team.

"They're doing really well and signed a few good players (in January). That will happen in the future, 100 per cent, with the power Newcastle is now. There will be a lot of change, that is clear, but this season, they made smart moves.

"They've brought in good players and just had stability. The players who were there before, Newcastle fans probably thought, 'Oh my god, when will he leave?'

"They grow into a really confident figure as well. It's really good to see what little changes can make."

Having reeled off four successive league wins, three coming at home, Howe is confident of facing the Reds, who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

"I think we can attack the game with no fear, play our game and try and impose that onto Liverpool. That's what we will try to do to the best of our ability. We're in a good frame of mind," he said yesterday.

But Klopp's men are the benchmark for Newcastle, whose last major trophy was the 1955 FA Cup, with Howe calling the visitors "our biggest examination so far".

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY

Newcastle v Liverpool

Ch102 & Ch227, 7.30pm

Southampton v Palace

Ch103 & Ch228, 9.50pm

Wolves v Brighton

Ch104 & Ch229, 9.50pm

Villa v Norwich

Ch105 & Ch230, 9.50pm

Watford v Burnley

Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm

Leeds v Man City

Ch102 & Ch227,

tomorrow, 12.30am

TOMORROW

Tottenham v Leicester

Ch103 & Ch228, 8.50pm

Everton v Chelsea

Ch102 & Ch227, 9pm

West Ham v Arsenal

Ch102 & Ch227, 11.30pm

MONDAY

Man United v Brentford

Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 3am

All on Singtel TV & StarHub

 

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1 Man City 33 25 5 3 80 21 80

2 Liverpool 33 24 7 2 85 22 79

3 Chelsea 33 19 9 5 68 28 66

4 Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52 40 60

5 Tottenham 33 18 4 11 56 38 58

6 Man Utd 35 15 10 10 54 52 55

7 West Ham 34 15 7 12 52 44 52

8 Wolves 33 15 4 14 33 29 49

9 Newcastle 34 11 10 13 40 55 43

10 Leicester 32 11 9 12 47 51 42

11 Brighton 34 9 14 11 31 42 41

12 Brentford 34 11 7 16 41 49 40

13 Southampton 34 9 13 12 40 56 40

14 Palace 33 8 14 11 43 41 38

15 Aston Villa 32 11 4 17 42 46 37

16 Leeds 33 8 10 15 38 68 34

17 Burnley 33 6 13 14 29 45 31

18 Everton 32 8 5 19 34 55 29

19 Watford 33 6 4 23 31 67 22

20 Norwich 33 5 6 22 22 69 21

It may take his side a few more seasons to be challenging at the top, while Liverpool can expect more trophy-laden campaigns after Klopp on Thursday confirmed he had signed an extension to stay at Anfield until 2026.

Since joining in 2015, the German has won five trophies, including this season's League Cup, and more could arrive at the end of next month.

Despite his success, Klopp remains hungry for more with Liverpool, saying yesterday: "We don't think about changing the team in the next two or three years or whatever, but you have to prepare the little things so that you are ready for the future as well.

"That's why I really think it's a really good place to be or a good place to join, if not the perfect place. We cannot wait 10 years. We have to do it now. It's no threat. This is only the start, to be honest. That's the plan, that we really, really go for it."

It is hoped Klopp's decision can convince Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to also commit their future to the club - their contracts expire next summer - but he will respect any decision taken by them.

On Salah, who was yesterday named the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year, and Mane, Klopp added: "It is their own life but we just wanted to guarantee that everyone who wants to be here knows what he can expect."

NEWCASTLE V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch 102 & StarHub Ch 227, 7.30pm

 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 30, 2022, with the headline Klopp hungry for more Reds success.

