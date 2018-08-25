Klopp happy Mane and Milner have raised game

LONDON • Liverpool's perfect Premier League start has heightened hopes of ending their 29-year wait to win the title, with Sadio Mane of their celebrated "Fab Three" ready to join Mohamed Salah and assume world-class status.

The forward's pedigree has never been in doubt, but he was overshadowed by Salah's 44-goal haul last term, which perhaps inhibited him.

But after three goals in Liverpool's opening two games - which has catapulted the Senegalese to be among the favourites to lift the Golden Boot top scorer award - Jurgen Klopp feels that this could be the season for Mane to elevate his game to the next level.

"Now he's much more secure that this is his level. Sadio's a very consistent player for us. His work rate is great," the German manager said.

"He plays his third season here. He has improved constantly. We really knew we would get a good player when he came from Southampton (in 2016).

"He's stepped it up... He is already more consistent than he was in the past. If he keeps that (up), it's an absolute dream."

Klopp also reserved praise for unsung hero James Milner ahead of today's league clash at Anfield against Brighton, who will be without injured defender Lewis Dunk.

Like Mane, Milner has played an integral part in the Reds' blistering form and Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference yesterday that the 32-year-old could "play until 38".

"I didn't work with Milner (when he was younger) but since I've worked with him, he's always good," the 51-year-old enthused.

PICKING UP PACE Now he's much more secure that this is his level. Sadio's a very consistent player for us. His work rate is great. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, on Sadio Mane's blistering form, with three goals in the first two matches.

"He played full-back and now, he plays a midfield role. Milly's age is no issue. He's a natural and skilled boy. Age is no problem.

"In football, it (32) sounds like they're close to retirement. But our players could play until 38 and I'm sure he's one of them... His desire to improve is exceptional."

The veteran midfielder, however, knows that if they are to sustain a title challenge against champions Manchester City, who also have two victories in two games, Liverpool have to be prepared to win ugly.

"That's something we have to work on, winning all different types of games," he said.

Another lesser light, but no less important to Liverpool's fine start has been Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 27-year-old has been deployed in a more withdrawn role to offer more protection to the backline, but the midfielder is prepared to curb his attacking instincts for the greater good.

Klopp, who also revealed that defender Dejan Lovren was still a fortnight away from full fitness, added: "We have quality in the squad and there can be different reasons to change the line-up, so that's possible of course."

REUTERS