Klopp happy for Reds to win ugly

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has praised Liverpool for playing "ugly" to eke out a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace to maintain their winning start to the new season.

Liverpool, inspired by £75 million (S$131.4 million) January signing Virgil van Dijk, weathered a second-half revival until Palace were reduced to 10 men - and secured a second straight clean sheet despite offering only glimpses of their attacking best at Selhurst Park.

"You have to play it as it is and be a real challenger, play ugly, do all that type of stuff," said Klopp of his team's battling display on Monday, when James Milner's penalty and Sadio Mane's 90th-minute strike gave them all three points.

"We expected Palace to be strong and to have that clear approach against us - playing a big number of long balls.

"We could have done better offensively, but it was a big step. Everyone knows that when we are not brilliant, we usually lose. Today, we weren't brilliant, but we won."

"Virgil was very important. His performance was really, really good. Quality costs a specific price. Cars are like that. Lots of things are like that. Players too.

"Nobody thinks about the (transfer) fee now, which is good. In this market, at the moment, he's at least worth it even if it's not too cheap."

Palace's attacking threat was evident from early on, with Andros Townsend rattling the bar with a thunderous effort from distance.

But the game turned on its head after the visitors were awarded a penalty when former Reds defender Mamadou Sakho was ruled to have tripped Mohamed Salah.

The Eagles felt Salah made a meal out of the challenge but, despite the protests and chants of "cheat" from the home fans, Milner kept his cool to fire past Wayne Hennessey and send the Merseysiders into the break with the lead.

Palace's task was made harder 15 minutes from time after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's dismissal for a professional foul on Salah, and Mane capped the win in stoppage time after rounding Hennessey.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson was still incensed long after the final whistle by the soft penalty conceded. He said: "I've been in football a long time and, if that's a penalty, then the game has changed beyond all recognition. There's no way (Sakho) is looking to foul the player."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN