Klopp hails squad depth

LONDON • Liverpool's 42nd win in all competitions this season - the club's most in a single campaign, surpassing the 41 victories in both the 1985-86 and 2019-20 seasons - was close to perfection for Jurgen Klopp.

Naby Keita's goal was enough to see off Newcastle United 1-0 at St James' Park in the Premier League yesterday but despite the solitary strike, it was the controlled performance on Tyneside that was so impressive, completely nullifying any threat offered by the hosts.

With the game sandwiched between two legs of a Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, Klopp made five changes ahead of Tuesday's trip to Spain.

Newcastle could have been a potential banana skin for the quadruple-chasing Reds, with the hosts entering the game riding the momentum of four wins on the spin, three of them coming at home.

The Magpies had also won their last six home games but the visitors showed their strength in depth as even a much-changed team - Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold were left on the bench - controlled the game.

Three of their replacements had a big role to play in the winner as James Milner snapped into a tackle on Fabian Schar. Eddie Howe's team were furious no free kick was given, but as Liverpool played on, Diogo Jota found Keita, who kept his cool to round Martin Dubravka and fire into the unguarded net.

Klopp's side could have made life easier for themselves had Sadio Mane and Jota not missed big chances to extend their lead.

However, there was little to worry about and even on the rare occasions that Newcastle threatened, the offside flag conspired against them.

These are the types of games teams must win if they are to become champions and Reds boss Klopp could not be happier at how his side showed their mettle against in-form opponents.

"It's the most difficult of circumstances. A team in form, a crowd waiting for ages for proper success," he said. "Coming here with five changes and building pretty much a new set-up is really difficult, so the performance was absolutely outstanding. I loved it. We controlled the game so many ways.

"The only plan they had was the long ball to our right side. The impact we have from the bench is outstanding. Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game. Diogo Jota - my god, what a game.

"Winning here is special. I thought it was a top-class game in extremely difficult circumstances. Playing this kind of football. That's why I'm really happy."

The German also said this was more proof why he decided to commit his future to Liverpool until 2026 on Thursday, adding: "It is an incredible place with incredible people. It's exactly what I want at a club I love. I don't take these things for granted and that is why it is a top week so far."

From bottom of the table at the start of December, Howe has inspired an excellent turnaround and only Liverpool have collected more points in the league since the start of the year than the Magpies.

But this was a game too far, the Briton admitted. He said: "I've seen progress from where we have been, but on the other side, there's a lot of work to do."

