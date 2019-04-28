Klopp hails 'outstanding' Reds, turns attention to Barca

LONDON • All Liverpool can do now is win and hope.

The first part of their title duty was fulfilled in rampant and historic fashion as Huddersfield were routed 5-0 at Anfield on Friday.

Top of the Premier League with two to play, their longing for a favour now turns to Burnley.

Manchester City are acutely aware that Jurgen Klopp's team will not go quietly.

Indeed, the Liverpool manager loudly saluted his "outstanding" players as they stormed back to the summit on 91 points, two ahead of City before the champions travel to Burnley today.

Klopp was delighted with the way his players kept the pressure on, saying: "We are happy with the points we have and now we are focused on the next game.

"We have a mindset that works and we try to create problems for each opponent by working hard.

"It's obviously an outstanding group of players, who did well against a Huddersfield side who are much better than the result shows.

"They had proper counter-attacks, so we needed to be patient and we scored wonderful goals."

The Reds scored their fastest-ever Premier League goal through Naby Keita after just 15 seconds, before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both netted twice.

It was the perfect response to City's 2-0 win at Manchester United last Wednesday, which had temporarily lifted them into pole position.

Liverpool have now won their last 10 matches in all competitions, their best winning run since May 2006 when they reeled off 11 .

Klopp also sounded hopeful that his striker Roberto Firmino, who missed the match, will be fit to face Barcelona on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian, who has 16 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, picked up a muscle injury in training on Thursday.

"The official diagnosis is he has a small tear in a small muscle, so apart from the word 'tear', everything else is positive," Klopp said.

"It is Bobby, so he might be ready for Wednesday, but we obviously don't know in this moment."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS