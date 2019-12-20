Klopp hails Minamino as a 'proper team player'

LONDON • Liverpool have reached an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Japan playmaker Takumi Minamino, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The Reds did not disclose the fee but British media have reported his release clause was £7.25 million (S$12.9 million) and that he would officially join from the Austrian club on Jan 1.

"It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I'm so excited that the moment has come true," Minamino, 24, told Liverpool's website after reportedly agreeing a 4 1/2-year deal.

"To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I was thinking if my career progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

"But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I'm really happy about it."

Minamino, the first Asian to play for Liverpool, has scored 11 goals in 22 matches for his nation, and previously played for Cerezo Osaka in the Japanese top flight.

He scored against Liverpool at Anfield in October in the Champions League group-stage match that ended 4-3 in the home side's favour. He also played in Salzburg's 2-0 defeat by the Reds at the Red Bull Arena on Dec 10.

Shinji Okazaki won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, while Shinji Kagawa (Manchester United), Hidetoshi Nakata (Bolton) and Junichi Inamoto (Arsenal and Fulham) are among other Japanese to have played in England's top division.

Jurgen Klopp was impressed by Minamino's performances, and believes his development at Salzburg - where Naby Keita and Sadio Mane also had spells - will make him an asset for the Reds.

The Liverpool manager said: "Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently so I don't need to sing too loudly about his qualities.

"Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball - a proper team player.

"His Champions League experience is a big bonus and coming from the club and organisation he does, we know he'll be well coached, used to an elite environment and had all the right experiences."

