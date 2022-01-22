Klopp hails Jota for firing Reds into final

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp saluted "world-class" Diogo Jota after the Portugal forward fired Liverpool into the League Cup final with a double in their 2-0 victory at Arsenal on Thursday.

The 25-year-old put the Reds on course for Wembley with a first-half strike and he clinched their berth with a late second goal in the second leg of the semi-finals.

Klopp's side will face Chelsea in the final on Feb 27.

Jota's 13th and 14th club goals this season underlined his value at a time when Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We scored two wonderful goals, Diogo Jota is on fire," Klopp said of the former Wolverhampton Wanderers player. "We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively."

"Since he is here, he has made another step, he has turned into a really world-class striker."

Liverpool, who last lifted the League Cup in 2012, are back in the final for the first time since 2016 as they aim to win the competition for a record ninth time.

It will be Klopp's fifth cup final with the Merseyside club since he took charge in 2015. The German has won the Premier League and the Champions League with the Reds, but has yet to clinch the League Cup or FA Cup.

In the week that Liverpool's former chief executive officer Peter Robinson died aged 86, it was fitting the team returned to the final of a tournament they won four years in a row under his stewardship in the 1980s.

Said Klopp: "First half, Arsenal started lively, then we calmed it down and played good football."

For Arsenal, it was a frustrating loss after they managed to grind out a 0-0 draw in last week's first leg at Anfield despite Granit Xhaka's red card.

Mikel Arteta's youthful side were exposed by battle-hardened opponents, emphasising the improvements still needed to revive the Gunners. Thomas Partey's stoppage-time dismissal for two bookings in quick succession rubbed salt into their wounds.

"We had big moments in both halves and we have to score," Arteta said.

"We were pushing for the game but we have to convert if we were to beat a team like Liverpool."

