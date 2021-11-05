Klopp hails his 'incredible' Reds

LONDON • Liverpool cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League by exacting revenge on 10-man Atletico Madrid to win 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday and qualify with two games to spare.

Goals inside the first 21 minutes from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane gave the Spanish La Liga champions a mountain to climb, even before Felipe was sent off before half-time for a cynical hack on Mane.

With a 100 per cent record after four games, Liverpool have won Group B and will be guaranteed home advantage in the second leg of their last-16 tie come the new year.

The Reds are now unbeaten in 25 games in all competitions stretching back to the end of last season, matching a club record.

They have also sent out a warning that the 2019 winners are back among the contenders to win the Champions League after obliterating, what on paper, looked a tough group alongside Porto and AC Milan.

"You earn a lot of money to win Champions League games," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. "The first target was to get through this group, but we did it with two games to go.

"An incredible group stage so far, I wouldn't have expected that when I saw the draw. For tonight job done, but we all know there are two games to go and we will try everything to win them as well."

Atletico on the other hand have a battle to reach the knockout stage as they sit third, one point behind Porto with two games to play. Milan are bottom with one point.

"In recent seasons, it has been like this for us," said coach Diego Simeone of having to go to the wire to reach the last 16. "We have the responsibility to improve and we have two great games in front of us."

When the sides last met at Anfield 20 months ago, Atletico's dramatic extra-time victory to reach the Champions League quarter-finals was overshadowed by the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

The home faithful did not forget the bad blood that brewed between the teams from that tie and the Reds' 3-2 win in the Spanish capital two weeks ago.

Former Liverpool favourite Luis Suarez was roundly booed on his return to Anfield, while Simeone was mocked as his side capitulated before half-time.

The Argentinian was aghast on the touchline at some of the visitors' defending during the first 45 minutes and just like their meeting in Madrid, the hosts were 2-0 up inside the first quarter.

Jota easily escaped the attention of Felipe to head home the opener from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. Alexander-Arnold was also the creator for the second goal as this time his shot was turned beyond Jan Oblak by Mane.

Atletico could have been on the end of a similar 5-0 thrashing to the one Liverpool dished out to Manchester United had Klopp's men been as clinical as they were last month. But the German opted not to go for the jugular, taking off Mane at half-time.

"People want to see more goals but we did create more chances," added Klopp. "I think the game was nearly perfect."

Ajax also progressed to the next stage, coming from behind to win 3-1 at 10-man Borussia Dortmund.

Sebastien Haller scored his seventh Champions League goal this season as the Dutch champions sealed their progress from Group C.

