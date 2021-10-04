Klopp got vaxxed to protect others too

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has likened refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine to drink driving, saying such people endangered others.

The German confirmed that he took the vaccine to protect not just himself but "all the people around me".

The 54-year-old also said that virtually all his Liverpool players were vaccinated and he did not have to convince anyone to do so.

Take-up of the vaccine has been mixed among elite athletes and British media reported last week that only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have squads where more than 50 per cent of players were inoculated.

"If I say I am vaccinated, other people say: 'How can you tell me I should be vaccinated?' It is a little bit like drink driving," Klopp said.

"We all probably were in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we still could drive but (because of) the law, we are not allowed to drive so we don't drive.

"But this law is not there for protecting me when I drink two beers and want to drive, it's for protecting all the other people because I'm drunk and we accept that as a law."

Klopp also said that vaccination was not infringing on people's human rights.

"I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom because, if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well," he said.

"I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so about everybody around me.

"If I get (Covid-19) and I suffer from it: my fault. If I get it and spread it to someone else: my fault and not their fault."

He also dispelled doubts about the safety of the vaccines, adding: "Where did I get the knowledge from that I think it makes sense to get the vaccination? I called doctors who I have known for years.

"I took the vaccination obviously because I am in the age group where it is not that easy anymore, otherwise, it could be tricky."

