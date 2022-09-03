Klopp gives Nunez a 'slap' as punishment

LONDON - Liverpool may have won their last two Premier League games but Darwin Nunez's return after a three-game ban comes as a bigger relief to Jurgen Klopp.

Ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park, the Reds boss said the striker's availability was a welcome boost, with his team's lengthy absentee list clearing up.

"He has learnt the lesson (the red card for a headbutt in the Crystal Palace match last month). He is in really good shape," said Klopp.

"We won the last two games so we don't see it as a bad thing, the time he was out. It could help him, and he looks really settled now.

"He is really happy to be back. Always I will give him a high five but now I gave him a slap on the neck so he remembers! But his English hasn't improved that much in 15 days, though."

However, the Uruguayan may not necessarily slot back into the first team as Roberto Firmino has been clinical with three strikes from their past two games.

On the Brazil forward, Klopp added: "The timing was perfect (for his goals). I liked a lot of the (Manchester) United game even if not a lot of people agreed with me on that, obviously Bournemouth (9-0 win) and now.

"Really important for the way we play. He has reached 100 goals which is pretty special. We got him a shirt with 100 on it.

"The applause for him was almost as loud as the goal we scored against Newcastle for 2-1."

Captain Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in the victory over the Magpies, while Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher are also out.

Thiago Alcantara will also miss the Toffees clash but he is set to return to training next week, while Diogo Jota is likely to feature on the bench for the first time this season after recovering from his pre-season injury.

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan on deadline day and the Brazil midfielder will provide cover.

Arthur will also play no part against Everton as he awaits his international clearance, but Klopp is delighted with the competition the player will provide.

He said: "I'm really happy about his transfer. He is the best age (26) for a footballer.

"He can give rhythm, he is a really good passer. He is really good in tight areas. I like it a lot."

Everton also made two deadline-day signings in Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain - the Senegal midfielder left Goodison Park in 2019 - as well as James Garner from United.

Unlike Arthur, the duo have been registered in time for the game against Liverpool, while Neal Maupay, signed last week from Brighton & Hove Albion, could also make his debut.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard said: "Gana is a player for the now, as a No. 6/8. A great option for me. James Garner is a young player with lots of energy and quality. It's an example of us trying to move forward in a sensible direction.

"We were very strategic to the way we approached it (the transfer window). When I look at the squad, I'm happy. Now it's time to get our heads down and work."

The hosts have started slowly in the league this term, with no victories, and are 17th in the table on only three points.

Lampard would love to get the season properly started with a win over their rivals and he is ready to risk a clash with Klopp - the pair squared up in 2020 when he was Chelsea boss - to gain an edge.

"I've got huge respect for Jurgen and what he's done over the last number of years but of course, it's a Merseyside derby, and I'm here to do my job and I'll stand up and do my job."

AFP

EVERTON V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 7.30pm