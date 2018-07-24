Klopp gives Alisson extended break

LOS ANGELES • Liverpool's new goalkeeper Alisson is "desperate" to play for the Merseyside club and could make his debut against Italian Serie A side Napoli in a pre-season match on Aug 4, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The English Premier League football club signed the Brazil international from Roma last week, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth up to £66 million (S$118.1 million).

"He is desperate to play. He could have joined us here in America but it made absolutely no sense," Klopp told a news conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they lost a pre-season International Champions Cup clash 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

"He had a long year and, as Brazil's No. 1, it was quite an intense year, so I sent him on holiday again... I would say he plays in Dublin (against Napoli)."

Alisson, 25, is expected to replace Loris Karius as first-choice goalkeeper, with the club's other custodian Simon Mignolet set to drop down the pecking order.

Liverpool next face Premier League champions Manchester City in New York tomorrow before taking on Manchester United in Michigan at the weekend.

United, who were without several of their first-team players who are on their breaks following the World Cup, remained without a win in their North American pre-season tour after a 0-0 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

"This is one more training session. We are not a team. We're a group of players from different teams," said United manager Jose Mourinho.

"Some are first team, some under-23s, some coming from loans and going on loan, some are younger, under-18s.

"We don't have a team to play much better than we did but (it's) one more training session."

British media reports have said that Mourinho believes the acquisition of fellow Portuguese Diogo Dalot in the summer window has bolstered the position of full-back enough for him to switch focus to signing a central defender with Harry Maguire a potential target.

Maguire impressed during England's run to the World Cup semi-finals and would cost a minimum of £50 million if he were to be prised away from Leicester.

Mourinho believes the 25-year-old's technical attributes would offer fresh impetus to United's ability to initiate attacks from defence.

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE