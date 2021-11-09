Klopp fury at men in black

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fired a broadside at referee Craig Pawson and video assistant referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell after several challenges in Sunday's 3-2 English Premier League loss at West Ham went unpunished.

The Hammers out-muscled Liverpool for a memorable victory to not only end the Reds' 25-match unbeaten run going back to April, but also leapfrogged their opponents in the process, moving up to third in the standings.

However, Klopp was livid at the manner of their upset after officials ruled in West Ham's favour on two major incidents.

The German first said defender Angelo Ogbonna had fouled Alisson Becker while going up for an aerial duel, which led to the goalkeeper's own goal from a corner kick in the fourth minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled his side level with a sumptuous free-kick, only for Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma to score.

Substitute Divock Origi got Liverpool's second seven minutes from time but West Ham held out for the three points.

"I think it's a clear foul on Alisson, how can it not be? The arm from Ogbonna is there. I really don't know who was VAR today," Klopp raged.

"The ref made it easy for himself and thought, come on, let's see what the VAR is saying. The VAR had a look and said not clear and obvious. I don't know why and here's the goal, which is really strange."

Klopp was also angry with West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell after his studs-up challenge caught Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson on the knee, saying it was a "clear red card".

"Yes, he touched the ball, but if it's a reckless challenge, it doesn't matter if you touch the ball. You cannot go high up like that," the manager added.

"There are too many things where it is, 'let's see what VAR is saying' and we have a problem with clear and obvious mistakes, because whoever we have for VAR hides behind referees. This was a big problem for us today."

25 Liverpool's first defeat in 26 games in all competitions (W18 D7) ended their bid to break the longest unbeaten run since they joined the Football League in 1893.

While Klopp's frustrations were compounded as his players would have broken the club's record unbeaten run in all competitions, which had stood since 1982, if they had avoided defeat, counterpart David Moyes revelled in finally getting one over a side that had consistently gotten the better of him.

The Scot had not tasted victory against the visitors in his last 14 league meetings as manager of Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham, losing 10 and drawing four.

His joyous celebrations at the full-time whistle showed how much his team have progressed in the past two seasons from being involved in a relegation dogfight in 2019-20.

Having finished sixth last season, West Ham have gotten even better this term - their haul of 23 points from 11 games is the club's best start to a Premier League season.

Their form has Moyes believing that they can contend for an unprecedented top-four finish.

"I want us to challenge the teams in the top four, I do not know who they will be but I want us to challenge," he said. "This result shows that we're really in with a good chance of challenging."

REUTERS