Klopp focused on getting Reds over finish line

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are not motivated by making history after the runaway leaders took another giant step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at West Ham.

His side have turned the title race into a procession and are now 19 points clear after their 23rd win from 24 games this term on Wednesday night.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a first-half penalty earned by Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wrapped up the visitors' 15th straight league win after the interval.

Second-placed Manchester City are now so far behind them that the question is not if but when Liverpool clinch their first English league title since 1990.

With 14 games left, their incredible run has given historic overtones to their impending title coronation as they need just eight more wins.

But Liverpool manager Klopp is concerned only about getting his team over the finish line, with any landmarks set on the way merely the icing on the cake.

"In a season you have to dig in, you don't breathe pretty much, then after 38 games you come out of the water and see how you did," the German said.

"I'm not too much concerned about records.

"We had a record at Dortmund (28-match unbeaten run en route to the 2011-12 Bundesliga title) and Bayern beat it the next season.

19/19 Liverpool have beaten every team in the Premier League this season, the first time the club have achieved the feat.

"I don't want to be boring.

"We just don't feel like that."

The European and Club World Cup champions are now 41 games unbeaten in the league - eight shy of Arsenal's record in 2003-04.

Matching the Invincibles' feat by going an entire top-flight season without defeat is within Liverpool's reach, as is City's league record of 100 points.

Liverpool's latest success at a chilly London Stadium will be just a footnote when the full story of their title triumph is written, but they still managed to record another small piece of history.

They have now beaten all 19 of the other teams in the league at least once this season - the first time the club have done so.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE