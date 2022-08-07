Klopp fine with draw at Fulham but not with display

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised his players for not having the right attitude, after the Reds had to come from behind twice against newly promoted Fulham to salvage a 2-2 away draw in their Premier League opener yesterday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic twice put the hosts ahead but Darwin Nunez came off the bench to make a huge impact on his debut.

The Uruguayan striker, who arrived at Anfield from Benfica in a deal that could rise to €100 million (S$140.6 million), flicked home to level at 1-1 and then teed up Mohamed Salah for the second equaliser with 10 minutes left.

"We got a point from a really bad game from my side so now it's a question of, 'How can that happen?'," Klopp said on BT Sport.

"The attitude was not right in the beginning and then we wanted to fight back but it wasn't easy any more. The result is fine, I don't think we deserved more than that but the performance was massively improvable."

Liverpool's season got off to a flying start on July 30, when they got the better of Manchester City to win the Community Shield in what was billed as an early showdown between the two title contenders.

However, the Reds were punished yesterday for a sluggish performance in the first hour in what could prove a costly concession of two points.

Mitrovic scored 43 goals last season as Fulham won the Championship title and gave Liverpool an early warning as he stabbed just wide inside the first minute.

Much to Klopp's frustration, the visitors did not wake up from their slumber and were finally punished on 32 minutes when Mitrovic headed in Kenny Tete's cross.

It was not until the introduction of Nunez, who had a towering presence, that Liverpool began to pose a persistent threat. He quickly made his presence felt as an audacious flick from Salah's cross was saved by Marek Rodak. Moments later, a replica move did deliver his first Premier League goal as he back-heeled in from Salah's low cross 26 minutes from time.

Mitrovic then showed a surprising fleetness of foot to turn Virgil van Dijk, who clipped him inside the box. The Serbian striker coolly slotted the resulting penalty low past Alisson Becker.

Another long ball into the box towards Nunez caused panic in the Fulham defence and the ball eventually fell kindly to Salah to score on the opening weekend of the Premier League for a sixth consecutive season. It was also his 158th goal for Liverpool, putting him level on the club's all-time list with Michael Owen in eighth place.

A point was the least Fulham deserved as they made a strong start in their bid to avoid relegation for a fourth consecutive season when in the top flight.

"We have to respect the top, top quality they have but we have to do our job and trust in ourselves," manager Marco Silva said on BT Sport. "We showed fantastic organisation from the start until the end."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS