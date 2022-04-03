Klopp eyes vital EPL title

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has declared that the Premier League is the "most important" competition he wants to win, as Diogo Jota's header and a late Fabinho penalty saw off Watford 2-0 at Anfield yesterday.

The Reds started the day in second place on 69 points, one behind leaders Manchester City.

The win moved them to the top temporarily but, hours later, Pep Guardiola's men reclaimed their spot with a 2-0 victory at Burnley.

With just a point separating Liverpool and City, the pressure of the title race is at its highest ahead of the clash between the top two at the Etihad next Sunday.

"This week can decide a lot about how May will be. The boys created a top-class basis and now we have to use it. It's a tricky one," Klopp said on BBC Sport.

"There's a reason why it's so difficult to win one trophy. We have to take it game by game. Take it 100 per cent in each game. Hopefully we keep all the boys fit and we can make changes between games. The Premier League is the most important competition."

The visit of the Hornets kicked off a huge month for Klopp's men - who have already won the League Cup - as they remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

The potential title decider away to City next weekend falls in between both legs of a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica before another meeting with City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

But Liverpool did not allow those distractions to affect them yesterday, dominating the clash against Watford with 74 per cent possession.

"It was a performance in the right moments," added Klopp.

"We could have done better but, after two weeks not together and the early kick-off, it's really tricky. But all teams have the same problems. I don't think after the international break I ever see the best game of the season.