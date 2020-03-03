Klopp demands quick reaction

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp's policy this season has been to field a second-string side in the domestic cups, but after Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League campaign ended at the hands of Watford last weekend, things are set to change.

While the Reds manager was coy over his first XI line-up ahead of today's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea, he confirmed "it won't be the team that played Aston Villa and Shrewsbury for sure".

At his pre-match press conference yesterday: "Chelsea are a football-playing side and from passing point of view, one of the top, top, top sides.

"We need to find a solution to that. It will be a different challenge.

"We want to go through, that is the plan. Hopefully, that is what everyone will see. It's not about loyalty.

"There will be (youth-team) boys in the squad but if they start, we will see. Will they be involved tomorrow? I don't know."

Klopp also rubbished suggestions that his side had taken their eye off the ball at Vicarage Road, leading to the end of their 44-game undefeated streak in the top-flight.

Insisting that the run, which started after they lost 2-1 to Manchester City in January of last year, could have gone for a lot longer, he said: "Imagine if we hadn't lost at Etihad, because of 11mm, we wouldn't have lost for over 60 games. That is incredible.

"Nobody can tell us how to deal in the best way with (unbeaten) runs like this. I was not happy with the performance, but I was always clear that it would happen at some moment.

"Could we have done better? Of course. Something went wrong and now, we have the chance to react.

"Everyone is fighting for everything. It's the situation. It's over, now, we can focus on football."

On Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who is under pressure as just three points separate his fourth-placed side from the rest of the chasing pack in the league, Klopp is expecting a tough challenge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have one foot out of the door in the Champions League after suffering a 3-0 reverse in the first leg of their last-16 tie, so the FA Cup may well be their only realistic chance of a trophy this term.

"We never really think about lesser pressure (in the FA Cup). We are Liverpool, we are under pressure," Klopp added. "Everybody expects us to win at Chelsea and that's always difficult.

"Super job from what I can see. I like the project (under Lampard) a lot. Having that amount of sensational young players is nice.

"To fight for the Champions League places - that means you have to beat three or four teams with similar possibilities and circumstances. That's not so easy. They will field a very experienced team. Pedro, (Olivier) Giroud and Willian is a nice 'second team'.

"We have to win if we want to go through, you have one chance. It won't be easy. Two big teams play each other, it'll be interesting."

CHELSEA V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am