Klopp could miss United clash with touchline ban

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could miss the crucial Premier League clash at Manchester United on Feb 24.

The German is facing a touchline ban or a fine after being charged by the Football Association (FA) for comments he made about referee Kevin Friend after his side's league match at West Ham on Feb 4.

Klopp intimated after the 1-1 draw that Friend's second-half performance had been affected by an assistant referee's mistake for Sadio Mane's opening goal.

Mane's goal stood at the London Stadium despite James Milner being clearly offside in the build-up before Michail Antonio's equaliser cost Liverpool two points in the title race.

Klopp said after the game: "As a human being, if I know I have made a big mistake in the first half, I don't want to open the gap any more.

"Referees are obviously human beings, and I understand that, but I didn't during the game because I had no clue that our goal was offside."

The FA confirmed in a statement that Klopp had been charged for "questioning the integrity" of the match official and he has until 6pm on Monday to respond.

It said: "It is alleged that comments he made in a post-match interview following Liverpool's league game against West Ham United on Feb 4, 2019, breached Rule E3(1) as they questioned the integrity of the match referee and/or implied bias."

Liverpool are second in the Premier League behind Manchester City on goal difference, and with a game in hand.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE