Klopp caught out by quit move

LONDON • Under normal circumstances, it would have been another two crucial points dropped and another blow to Liverpool's Champions League aspirations after being held to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Leeds on Monday.

However, even if the Reds qualify for Europe via their league finish, it is uncertain whether they will opt out in favour of the breakaway European Super League, which they have signed up for as one of 12 permanent clubs.

Should the rogue competition start in August as planned, it will throw Uefa and its competitions, the Champions League and Europa League into disarray, and the Premier League will likely have to bear some of the brunt.

Unlike the "Big Six", Leeds have not been invited to join, but their players made certain of their opposition to the proposal ahead of the Liverpool game, wearing shirts that read: "Champions League, earn it." The same shirts were also placed in the visitors' dressing room to Jurgen Klopp's chagrin.

Fans protested outside Elland Road prior to kick-off, while a banner in the stand said: "Earn it on the pitch. Football is for the fans."

A plane also flew overhead trailing with the message: "#SayNoToSuperLeague", and Leeds later trolled Liverpool on Twitter, saying that the hosts had held "Super League side Merseyside Reds".

Liverpool boss Klopp, who had previously spoken out against the creation of a Super League, admitted he had been blindsided and was unable to justify his club's participation.

"One thing I understand and that people think is not right is the competitiveness, I get that," the German, whose side opened the scoring via Sadio Mane before Diego Llorente equalised late on, said.

Klopp proceeded to take issue with Gary Neville's criticism of Liverpool by bringing up the club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem before furiously reacting to some of the coverage around his team.

"Our owners (Fenway Sports Group) are great people, they will try to explain the decisions. Will I understand it? I don't know, but it is still not my decision," he said.

"The team had nothing to do with it. I wish people would not speak about us. I wish (Sky Sports pundit) Gary Neville wouldn't be where the most money is."

But Liverpool midfielder James Milner made his stance clear as he joined the growing chorus of criticism, saying: "There is a lot of questions. I can only say my personal opinion, I don't like it and hopefully, it doesn't happen."

Fifa and Uefa has threatened to ban the clubs and players and there are growing calls for the "Big Six" to be expelled, not only from Uefa competitions but the English game, should they press ahead with plans for the Super League.

Yet Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez, who will be the new chairman of the competition, yesterday insisted he is trying to "save football" with the move.

Expressing his belief there will be no drastic action taken by football authorities, the Spaniard took aim at the competition's format.

Claiming it's "only attractive from the quarter-finals" and clubs "will all die" without major reform, the Spaniard said: "We are doing this to save football at this critical moment. Audiences are decreasing and rights are decreasing and something had to be done...

"Young people are no longer interested in football. Why not? Because there are a lot of poor quality games. What would bring in money is the 15 clubs playing each other every week.

"That's the greatest show in the world, there's nothing like it. We have fans in Singapore, all around the world, you see that on social media, the followers. That's what brings in money."

With Real having collected £607 million (S$1.13 billion) in revenue last year as per the Deloitte Football Money League, Perez crying poor does not sit well with even Paris Saint-Germain, the other billion-dollar club besides City, and who have not joined the project.

The Ligue 1 club's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi yesterday said: "PSG holds the firm belief that football is a game for everyone. I have been consistent on this since the very beginning. We believe that any proposal without the support of Uefa... is instead driven by self-interest."

