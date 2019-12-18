Klopp calls for better planning

DOHA • Jurgen Klopp yesterday insisted Liverpool are fully focused on winning this weekend's Club World Cup - a trophy they have yet to lift - but hit out at the timing of the competition and questioned Fifa's plans for future expansion.

At his press conference ahead of today's semi-final with Mexico's Monterrey, the Reds manager said: "We are here now (in Qatar), but if you had asked me beforehand if there should be a Club World Cup in the middle of our season, I would say no, in my honest opinion."

Liverpool, 10 points clear of Leicester City at the top, have had to take time out from their seemingly relentless march towards the English Premier League title to travel to the Middle East for the tournament.

They are Europe's representatives thanks to their Champions League triumph last season.

If they beat the Concacaf champions today, they will advance to Saturday's final. But in the event that they lose, they still have to remain in Qatar for the third-place play-off, which takes place hours before the showpiece match.

Their league trip to West Ham, scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed, and after the competition concludes, they will have to rush back home to prepare for a trip to Leicester on Boxing Day.

Fifa have also recently confirmed plans to expand the current seven-team Cup to a 24-team event, which will start in China in 2021, and will be played in June and July.

The existing format is already particularly unloved in Europe, even if European clubs have won the last six editions, and the new proposal is not any better.

Not only does it clash with the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, but it will also interrupt the players' recovery period after a long domestic campaign as well as pre-season training.

Klopp added: "Can it be an even bigger tournament in the future? I don't know. We have to make sure that we have great competitions, but not at the same time, that's all.

"I like now being here because we have a lot of fans in this part of the world, they usually have to follow us at night time if they want to watch our games, so that's nice that we can come closer from time to time.

"But everybody needs to think about it. If there is time for a tournament which is nice, then you cannot have then another. You cannot just add on tournaments, that doesn't work."

Meanwhile, Klopp sidestepped questions about Qatar's questionable human rights record, a point raised amid concerns over treatment of immigrant workers and its harsh stance on homosexuality.

"I have an opinion about football and I have an opinion about that as well, but it is a really serious thing to talk about," the German said. "I really think this should be given by people who know more about that.

"Whatever I think about that, it would not help the situation, it would just create another headline - positive or negative, who cares.

"Other people need to think about these things. We are here to represent Europe, to represent Liverpool first and foremost, that's what we do. We are invited, we qualified, and we go there."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE