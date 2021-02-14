Klopp blames VAR once more

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the VAR (video assistant referee) had again played a big part in his side's dismal 3-1 Premier League defeat at Leicester yesterday to leave their top-four hopes in jeopardy.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's latest blunder for the Foxes' second goal sparked a stunning collapse from the troubled champions, who have now suffered a third successive loss to effectively end any realistic chance of retaining the title.

The calamitous nature of their late meltdown also raises questions about their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

But it was Leicester's first goal that Klopp was most upset with.

He said on the BBC: "It was a clear game that we should win. We played good football, dominated possession, took the game out of Leicester... We scored a goal, could have and should have scored more.

"Everything fine and then penalty, free kick, offside, not offside, goal. That had a proper impact. That is something that has to change. Their first goal for me is offside.

"Three players offside for Leicester. That is how it is. The second goal is a misunderstanding obviously. It is a situation where we should shout and I didn't hear anyone shout. The third goal we are so open. I cannot accept."

Mohamed Salah had given the Reds the lead at the King Power Stadium, before they were unhinged by a VAR controversy.

Initially, Leicester were frustrated when the VAR ruled that Trent Alexander-Arnold's challenge on Harvey Barnes was just outside the penalty area rather than inside it.

But James Maddison, who triggered three goals in seven minutes, ensured his team would not rue that decision when he bent his free kick into the far corner.

An offside flag went up against Daniel Amartey, but a VAR review showed Roberto Firmino's foot had played the Leicester man onside so the goal was given.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Leicester 3 Liverpool 1

Maddison's equaliser was followed by a howler from Alisson, whose miscued clearance was converted by Jamie Vardy as he collided with on-loan Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

It was another miserable outing for the Brazilian, following his two costly mistakes in last weekend's 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

Barnes put the seal on Leicester's superb comeback, leaving fourth-placed Liverpool 10 points behind leaders City (50), who have two games in hand, including one against Tottenham later yesterday. That result was not available at press time.

While Klopp would privately concede that Liverpool are no longer title contenders, it is their top-four place that he will be more worried about after they were left with just two wins from their last 10 games.​

3 Liverpool have lost three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014, when they were still coached by Brendan Rodgers.

They could be as low as sixth by tomorrow if Chelsea and West Ham win their games in hand.

Leicester climbed above Manchester United into second place and left manager Brendan Rodgers delighted. "Very proud of the team. I think a year ago if we'd gone behind in the game, we'd have been disappointed and not got something from it," he told BT Sport.

"In the second half we were much better in our defensive aggression, allowing us to attack the game with more aggression.

"When the game broke down for them, we had the space to exploit, and I think the players managed it well. We had to work, fight, run and then we had quality to get the goals.

"(Top four and beyond?) There's still a long way to go, we're certainly not getting carried away."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS