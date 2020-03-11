Klopp banks on the Kop factor

LONDON • Liverpool have used the last three weeks to study the way Diego Simeone sets up his Atletico Madrid side and are now fully prepared to play "the second half".

The European and world champions were left smarting by the gamesmanship employed by the Spanish La Liga side en route to their 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Madrid.

While Atletico were good value for the win as they held Liverpool to zero shots on target, there was a dark side to their approach, which threw the visitors off their game plan.

In the aftermath of that defeat, Virgil van Dijk spoke of how his teammates had to learn how to better cope with the "Spanish football way" as the hosts cleverly drew tactical fouls and wasted precious time every opportunity they got.

That loss sparked a mini-slump with Liverpool going on to suffer two reverses in three games in all competitions, ending their bid to join Arsenal as only the second team to finish a Premier League season unbeaten.

But after beating Bournemouth 2-1 over the weekend, leaving them just two wins shy of a first top-flight title in 30 years, Klopp believes they are ready to overturn the one-goal deficit with the Kop as their 12th man today.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, he said: "It's half time for us. We use that normally in a critical way.

"Second half, we learn from situations and improve.

"This time we had three weeks, not 15 minutes. We want to use that time. It is much clearer than before. Couple of advantages they had are now there for us.

"I have the highest respect for them, but there are ways and we have to find them tomorrow night. We have to show we have really learned from first half.

"Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch. It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have counter-attack threat. Each player can be dangerous. Set-pieces, an experienced team. They know how to deal with it all.

HOME SUPPORT NOT EVERYTHING The fans make a huge difference, a huge impact. But we can't take it for granted. We can't think the crowd will get us through and just turn up. Everybody needs to be 100 per cent. ANDY ROBERTSON, Liverpool defender, will not rest on his laurels for the second leg at Anfield.

"But not a lot of them (Atletico) have played at Anfield before and that is what we want to use."

While Klopp acknowledged that as his side will be on the front foot, they had to be wary of the counter-attack, especially against dangerman Joao Felix, whom he praised as "so skilled and young".

That is why he was relieved to confirm the fitness of Jordan Henderson, who is expected to slot in front of the back four for his first game since picking up a hamstring injury against Atletico.

With their captain back and Anfield in full voice, Andy Robertson also believes they are on the cusp of a "special night".

"The fans make a huge difference, a huge impact. But we can't take it for granted," he said.

"We can't think the crowd will get us through and just turn up. Everybody needs to be 100 per cent. Hopefully, we can get off to a fast start and get the fans behind us.

"We have experience of coming up against Atletico now. I thought we dealt with it pretty well. It was frustrating at times, but it isn't going to change.

"We can't get annoyed by things we can't control.

"We are thinking about the positives, giving 100 per cent.

"If we play the Liverpool way, then we will walk off knowing we have given our all."

