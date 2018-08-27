Klopp: Alisson is the missing piece

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Alisson, the world's second-most expensive goalkeeper at £65 million (S$114 million), could be the final piece in putting together a title challenge this season, with the Reds hoping to lift the league trophy for the first time since 1990.

The 25-year-old made a key save from Pascal Gross two minutes from time to record a third clean sheet in three games since joining from Roma as Klopp's men beat Brighton 1-0 on Saturday to go top of the Premier League table.

But, even as the Brazilian impressed again with his steady hands at Anfield, Klopp was not as enthused with his new recruit's fancy footwork after he raced from his goal to chip the ball over an onrushing Brighton attacker in the second half.

"Looks like (it)," said Klopp, when quizzed if Alisson was the missing piece from the side that reached the Champions League final last season, only to lose to Real Madrid after two blunders by Loris Karius. Karius has left for Turkish club Besiktas on a loan deal.

"I don't actually like this little chip when he came out (of) the goal, but I never had a Brazilian goalkeeper (before)," he added. "He's a massive signing for us... that's why we brought him in."

Champions Manchester City's 1-1 draw at newly promoted Wolves earlier on Saturday means Liverpool have taken an early advantage in the title race. However, Klopp insisted he is taking no notice of the standings after just three games.

At the Emirates, Arsenal manager Unai Emery played down rumours of a bust-up with Mesut Ozil and said the German playmaker missed their 3-1 win over West Ham - the first victory of his tenure - because of illness.

Speculation in multiple British media reports had been rife that Ozil was involved in a disagreement with Emery after he learnt of his omission from the starting line-up, but Emery insisted there were no issues with their relationship.

"No problem with the player," Emery said. "If you ask me, the doctor, or the club, he was sick."

