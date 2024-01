Kind of the way our season has gone, says Postecoglou after Matar Sarr injury

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is hoping Pape Matar Sarr’s injury is not too serious after the midfielder came off in tears during their 3-1 win over Bournemouth, casting doubts on his availability for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Spurs closed the gap on the top four of the English Premier League to one point with the victory against an in-form Bournemouth side on Dec 31, but the injuries at the north London side showed no signs of easing.

While midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur’s early return from injury was a welcome sight for Postecoglou, he is hoping the 21-year-old Sarr does not add to the list of injured players at the club, which includes the likes of James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

Sarr was on the scoresheet against Bournemouth alongside captain Son Heung-min and Richarlison. Alex Scott bagged a late consolation for the Cherries.

“Pape felt his hamstring and he’s emotional because he wants to go away with his national team. It’s a big tournament for them,” said Postecoglou.

“It’s kind of the way our season has gone. He was so good again early in the game, apart from his goal, and then he gets an injury.

“Disappointing for him, but I am hoping it is not too serious and he can still go away and contribute to his country.”

Sarr later said on Instagram, “More fear than evil, see you for the CAN.”

The Afcon will take place from Jan 13 to Feb 11 in the Ivory Coast.

Argentinian striker Alejo Veliz, 20, also came off injured at the Vitality Stadium. Postecoglou said he is not yet aware of the extent of the injury.

“Alejo was in a lot of pain and we’d already done our substitutions, so we were trying to get it out to him to just lay down so we can get him off,” the Australian added.

“But it just shows the character of the boy because he knew we had no more substitutions and he just wanted to keep going.”

Despite the loss, his opposite number Andoni Iraola praised Bournemouth’s “personality”.

He said: “You have to score goals and they were much better than us in the last third, finishing-wise. I’m really happy with the performance. We played with really strong personality against a top opposition.

“We had our chances, we had a lot of the ball around their box and in their half but it wasn’t good enough, especially in the last third to make it 1-1 and put them under pressure.”

Spurs next host promoted Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup on Jan 5 while Bournemouth travel to second-tier Queens Park Rangers a day later. REUTERS