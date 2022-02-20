Kim goes one up on rival Lee

In a season where both teams are expected to fight tooth and nail for all domestic honours, former South Korea captain Kim Shin-wook and ex-Japan international Tadanari Lee showed on their debuts why they will play leading roles for their clubs this year.

Both strikers scored yesterday but it was Kim who had the last laugh as his brace secured a 2-1 win for the Lion City Sailors over Albirex Niigata in the Community Shield.

Despite his heroics, Kim rated his debut as a seven out of 10.

He said: "I felt I could have done better in the first half. It seemed like the team were playing with one man less but I felt I did better in the second half. My teammates helped with brilliant assists for my goals."

He and Lee arrived here with top resumes and offered glimpses of their quality in front of the 983 spectators at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Lee, 36, has 11 international caps and two goals, one of which was the memorable extra-time winner against Australia in the 2011 Asian Cup final.

Kim, 33, has won the Asian Champions League twice and joined Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Sailors on a three-year deal understood to be worth more than $3 million.

It took Lee just 14 minutes to make his mark for last season's SPL runners-up Albirex. His nifty footwork inside the box drew a foul from Sailors' Shahdan Sulaiman, leading referee Jansen Foo to award a penalty which Lee himself duly dispatched.

The Japanese club continued to dominate possession and six minutes later, almost doubled their lead only for Keito Hariya's header to cannon off the bar.

With his team starved of the ball, Kim cut a frustrated figure in the opening half hour and was lucky not to be booked after a late tackle on left-back Daichi Omori in the 31st minute.

But he showed why he has more than 100 career goals in the South Korean league when he netted the equaliser in the 41st minute with his first attempt of the match.