Kim and Sailors part ways

Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Lion City Sailors made the shock announcement last night that they have reached a "mutual agreement" to part ways with coach Kim Do-hoon.

The news came less than 24 hours after Kim was handed a three-match suspension and $2,000 fine for violent conduct in an SPL game on July 24.

The 52-year-old South Korean had headbutted Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin near the end of the match, which led to further incidents between the two after the full-time whistle.

Fahrudin, 41, was also handed a three-match suspension, as well as a $3,000 fine. The punishments bar the duo from the teams' dressing rooms and benches for their next three SPL games.

Sources told The Straits Times that the club held a staff meeting yesterday afternoon to consider Kim's position, before arriving at their decision.

Two of Kim's compatriots on the coaching staff have also left the Sailors. They are assistant coach Myung Jae-yong and performance analyst Kim Young-kwang.

The club delivered the news to their players shortly before releasing the 66-word media statement.

"Lion City Sailors and head coach Kim Do-hoon have reached a mutual agreement to part ways," said the club.

"We thank him for his service, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours."

They added that their academy technical director Luka Lalic will lead the first team in the interim.

Kim's departure was abrupt and players, who asked not to be named, shared that he had overseen a training session yesterday morning as the team went through tactics and video analysis to prepare for tomorrow's SPL match against the Young Lions.

The coach had also apologised to his players for his conduct during the Tampines match right after the game, and apologised again yesterday after punishments were meted out the night before.

Sailors captain Hariss Harun told ST: "It's sad to see Kim go because we had some good moments under him.

"We won the SPL title and did well in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, considering it was our first campaign.

"We as players have to be grateful for his guidance and mentorship... but the decision has been made by the club, and we wish him all the best."

Former South Korea striker Kim was the Sailors' second full-time coach since they became Singapore's first privatised football club in February 2020.

Australian Aurelio Vidmar was the coach from December 2019 till April last year.

Kim, who had won the 2017 Korean FA Cup and 2020 AFC Champions League with Ulsan Hyundai, was appointed on a 21/2-year contract in June last year and led the Sailors to last season's SPL title.

With nine games left this season, the Sailors are top of the table, one point ahead of Albirex Niigata.

Under Kim this year, they also achieved the best showing by a Singapore side in the AFC Champions League, where they beat South Korea's Daegu FC and China's Shandong Taishan en route to finishing with seven points.