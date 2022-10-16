Key injuries for Chelsea but Potter thankful to the team

LONDON - Chelsea manager Graham Potter confirmed that Reece James and N'Golo Kante will see specialists in the coming days which could determine their chances of going to the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

James limped off with a knee injury during Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan, with reports suggesting that the defender faces a race to be fit for Qatar.

It would be a big blow should the 22-year-old miss out on his first World Cup, after his international performances in September firmly established him as England's first-choice right-back ahead of Newcastle's Kieran Trippier and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"He's (James) due to see a specialist over the weekend. Until we get that information, there is not too much more I can add unfortunately; the rest would just be speculation," said Potter.

"Yesterday, he felt not too bad, but until you get these things checked, you never know.

"We will wait and see. There's no point looking into the doomsday scenario yet, we need to check and then go forward."

Kante has not featured since August and has suffered a setback in his return from a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old midfielder was vital to France's success in Russia four years ago and would be a big miss for Didier Deschamps' world champions.

Les Bleus could be without their Russia 2018 midfield axis, with Paul Pogba also a major doubt. He has yet to play for Juventus since returning to Turin for his second spell at the Serie A side and underwent knee surgery in September.

"He's (Kante) due to see a consultant at the weekend. It's a setback, it's not good news, but I can't give you anything more at this stage," added Potter.

Kante has been dogged by injury problems over the past two years and Potter believes both club and country have to be careful in managing his fitness.

"Historically, there are things which have happened which is a concern, so we need to get to the bottom of that," he added.

"It's a setback at this stage of this rehab which is worrying. But all we can do is get the right diagnosis, get the right consultation, and try and help him get back to full fitness and enjoying his football."

Potter also confirmed that defender Wesley Fofana is unlikely to play for Chelsea before the World Cup due to a knee injury, limiting his chances of making the France squad.

Despite mounting injuries, the former Brighton boss, who took over the sacked Thomas Tuchel in September, is keen to build on his unbeaten start as Chelsea manager with his side travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Over the past few weeks, he has tried to replicate the same style of high-octane football seen at the Seagulls, and the Blues have gone on a four-game winning streak in all competitions.

On getting his ideas across to the players in such a short time, Potter said: "There were lots of things to get my head around quickly, but as I've said before, I have got to be really thankful to the players.

"They have been really receptive and open and honest. We are starting to build a nice relationship."

AFP

