Key battles: Chelsea v Man United

DAVID LUIZ V ROMELU LUKAKU

Luiz endured one of his sporadic, spectacularly poor performances against City last week, but he is one of Chelsea's few leaders and is capable of galvanising them.

Lukaku never scored for Chelsea and has lost his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice side, but has started both FA Cup games and set up two goals at Arsenal.

N'GOLO KANTE V PAUL POGBA

France's World Cup-winning midfielder Pogba has been a revelation for Solskjaer, despite his red card against Paris Saint-Germain. If he starts on the left of United's midfield trio or diamond, Kante should be positioned to follow his compatriot back.

Chelsea often struggle with the spaces either side of Jorginho when Kante is upfield.

GONZALO HIGUAIN V VICTOR LINDELOF

Higuain is looking for a hat-trick after winning the Italian Cup in 2017 and 2018. He is the lone Chelsea player who should be spared criticism for the 6-0 thrashing at the Etihad, where he came close to scoring.

Lindelof could not cope with Kylian Mbappe's pace on Tuesday. He faces a very different test in the slower, bulkier Higuain.

Richard Jolly