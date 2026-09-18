Keisuke Honda makes FC Jurong debut in 3-0 win over Hougang United

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Keisuke Honda looking to play a ball through during his first SPL appearance on Sept 18 in FC Jurong’s 3-0 win over Hougang United.

SINGAPORE – Japanese football icon Keisuke Honda made his Singapore Premier League debut on Sept 18, coming on as an 82nd-minute substitute for FC Jurong in the 3-0 win over Hougang United.

Honda, 40, who came on to loud cheers from the home support at the Jurong East Stadium, took up an advanced position on the right flank. His side were already leading by three goals when he replaced compatriot Yuma Tsuzurabara.

Japanese midfielder Takuma Yamaguchi opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Haziq Kamarudin – who earned a maiden Lions call-up earlier in the day for the upcoming FIFA ASEAN Cup – struck in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0.

Substitute Mizuki Ando then struck the third in the 72nd minute to make it two wins in two matches for Jurong. Zulqarnaen Suzliman, meanwhile, received a straight red card in the 77th minute as Hougang ended a hapless evening with 10 men.

While Honda saw limited time on the ball after coming on, he almost made an immediate impact. In the 87th minute, he pressed Hougang goalkeeper Takahiro Koga, whose hurried clearance ricocheted off Honda and went out for a goal kick.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Honda prodded a ball through for Ando, who slotted the ball into the net only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

Singapore becomes the 11th country which Honda has played in.

Honda’s first senior stint was at J.League side Nagoya Grampus before he moved to the Netherlands, where VVV-Venlo fans nicknamed him Keizer Keisuke (Emperor Keisuke) as he helped them win the second division and earn promotion to the top tier in 2009.

He then went on to win trophies with Russia’s CSKA Moscow, Italy’s AC Milan, Azerbaijan’s Neftci PFK and Bhutan’s Paro FC, the last club he played at in 2024.

The well-travelled player was also on the books of Mexico’s Pachuca, Australia’s Melbourne Victory, Brazil’s Botafogo and Lithuania’s Suduva. He has netted in all 10 previous countries he has played in, failing to score only with Dutch side Vitesse in a four-game stint in 2019.

In Jurong’s first match of the season on Sept 13, where they secured a 4-0 win over the Young Lions, Honda was not part of the match-day squad but grabbed headlines for his involvement from the touchline. The veteran midfielder swopped his shorts and boots for track pants and trainers, and coached the team during the match.

While Singaporean tactician Jaswinder Singh is officially the head coach for the 2026-27 season, it was Honda who looked more like the man in charge. During a hydration break in the first half of that match, he whipped out a tactics board and was seen briefing the players. He was also vocal from the touchline during the match.

Jurong, formerly known as Albirex Niigata Singapore, announced the coup in signing the Japanese star in April. Honda, who has 98 caps and 37 goals for Japan, including four goals across three World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018), retired from international football in 2018. He is understood to have inked an initial one-season deal.

Honda has also spelt out his ambition to usurp defending champions Lion City Sailors and lead Jurong to the title, as well as pursue several personal challenges, including a Guinness World Record for scoring in the most countries’ top leagues.

With the SPL taking a break due to the FIFA international window, Jurong’s next fixture will be an Oct 10 away game at Our Tampines Hub against Geylang International as Honda bids to make his first start.