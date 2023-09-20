Keeper Provedel scores late equaliser for Lazio against Atletico Madrid

ROME - Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel secured a crucial point for his team in the closing moments of their Champions League Group E match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday when he headed in the equaliser, giving his team a 1-1 draw.

Five minutes into stoppage time, the goalkeeper, after venturing up the pitch for a last-ditch corner, headed home a cross from Luis Alberto with one of the final touches of the game.

Midfielder Pablo Barrios had broken the deadlock for Atletico in the 29th minute with a first-time strike from long range that deflected off defender Daichi Kamada, completely wrong-footing Provedel.

Atletico came close to doubling their lead after the break, with Alvaro Morata striking the post, while Provedel made several close saves to keep Lazio in the match. REUTERS