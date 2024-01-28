Keeper Gazzaniga shines as Girona reclaim top spot with win at Celta

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 30, 2022 Girona's Paulo Gazzaniga REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Girona reclaimed top spot in LaLiga after a 1-0 win at Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo on Sunday, thanks to a Portu strike early in the first half and to their goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who excelled for the unexpected season leaders.

Girona sit alone at the summit with 55 points, one ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and face Getafe on Thursday.

Portu scored from a counterattack led by Miguel Gutierrez in the 20th minute, and Gazzaniga worked his magic to produce a superb performance to keep out the home side and help secure the three points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top