Keeper Gazzaniga shines as Girona reclaim top spot with win at Celta

Girona reclaimed top spot in LaLiga after a 1-0 win at Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo on Sunday, thanks to a Portu strike early in the first half and to their goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who excelled for the unexpected season leaders.

Girona sit alone at the summit with 55 points, one ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and face Getafe on Thursday.

Portu scored from a counterattack led by Miguel Gutierrez in the 20th minute, and Gazzaniga worked his magic to produce a superb performance to keep out the home side and help secure the three points. REUTERS