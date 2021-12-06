Keep up run, Pep urges after City go top

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described the run-up to Christmas as the toughest part of the season and called on his players to continue their winning momentum in what is shaping up to be a three-way title tussle.

His men claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time this season on Saturday after beating Watford 3-1, with their fifth straight win lifting them to 35 points. They are one point ahead of Liverpool, who defeated Wolves 1-0, and two in front of Chelsea, who lost 3-2 at West Ham.

"Today one team dropped points, next week it can be us or Liverpool. Many things can happen," the Spaniard said.

"I'm more than pleased with what the guys have done in this tough period and now comes the toughest one for the amount of games, weather, injuries.

"We (will) keep going with this rhythm and try to play well. The result can be random but consistency is the most important thing to help us be a stable team... There's many games to come and it's the toughest part of the season."

Phil Foden picked out Raheem Sterling for the simplest of headers to open the scoring.

Bernardo Silva then backed up Guardiola's claim he is the best player in the Premier League right now by scoring twice, before Watford claimed a 74th-minute consolation goal via Cucho Hernandez.

City will take on RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group-stage game tomorrow, having confirmed their spot in the knockout stage as Group A winners, kicking off a run of seven games in all competitions culminating on New Year's Day.

Chelsea paid a heavy price for their defeat as first Liverpool, then City, leapfrogged them in the Premier League title race.

It looked as though Liverpool had let the Blues off the hook as their later clash at Wolves went into stoppage time still goal-less.

But Divock Origi, making his 100th appearance as a Liverpool substitute, latched on to a Mohamed Salah pass to smash a winner past goalkeeper Jose Sa in the 94th minute.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, however, felt that it was too early to talk about who can win the title with less than half the season gone.

He said: "We are not surprised that the boys stay on track, but I don't take it for granted as well."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE