Keep it coming, United boss Solskjaer tells critics

MILAN • Given the chastening nature of their humbling at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows it is about taking it one game at a time for the moment.

That next fixture will be at Atalanta, where the Red Devils can take a big step towards progressing from Group F in the Champions League if they can overcome the Italian Serie A side, who are third but are just two points behind leaders United on four points.

Atalanta gave United a tough test in the reverse fixture last month before losing 3-2 at Old Trafford, so Solskjaer is aware today's opponents will be another test of his side's mettle.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Norwegian said: "Next one is the one which matters. We know when we get consistency, we will get results. One swallow does not make a summer. It is a chance tomorrow to prove we can go again."

On the flak the team have received, he added: "Criticism can make you doubt yourself or you can stand up for yourself. I've always enjoyed it, keep it coming. We've all got different jobs and it is their job to give their opinion. I am not here to fight with anyone."

Under normal circumstances, with the Manchester Derby coming up on Saturday, Solskjaer's men could be forgiven for having one eye on the glamour fixture.

But midfielder Bruno Fernandes agreed with his boss, admitting the players had yet to make it up to the United faithful.

"It is always difficult to handle a loss against biggest rivals," the Portugal international said.

"We let (the fans) down that time, but that is the past. We focused on Tottenham, now we must forget that win and think what we can do versus Atalanta."

While United are wildly inconsistent, the visitors still have the ability to turn it on with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, and Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini sounded a warning about their attacking ability.

"We faced City and Liverpool when they were in a good period, established teams that were well organised for some time with their style of play," the Italian said yesterday.

"United seem to be a team in construction that still has some things to work out. They might be jumping from a defeat to an impressive win, but that does not take anything away from their potential.

"We know we have to take six more points to make it almost mathematically certain to qualify. A win is very important, any other outcome will leave things up in the air."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATALANTA V MAN UNITED

Singtel Ch110 & StarHub TV Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am.