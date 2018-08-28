Keep calm, there's no Real problem without Ronaldo

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui insisted after his side fought back to secure a 4-1 win at Girona on Sunday that a "keep calm under pressure" attitude would deliver the goals previously scored by the prolific but now departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

His men fell behind to a shock Girona opener, before a brace from Karim Benzema and further goals from captain Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale saw Real eventually cruise to three precious points and their second victory of the new Spanish LaLiga campaign.

"Both halves were tricky," Lopetegui told Spanish TV station Movistar.

"Girona have a good collective game, they started well and got an early goal and could have had another.

"We kept calm under pressure and played well enough in the second half to deserve the victory. When we have that (space), this team get going and the goals start to flow," added the former Spain manager, who was sacked on the eve of the World Cup after his deal with Real was revealed.

Midfielder Casemiro hailed his team-mates' collective desire afterwards, telling reporters that it was all about functioning as a unit, rather than relying on individuals.

"The key this year is we play as a team," the Brazil international said.

"If we are conscious of that and have the mentality to play as a team, we have (the) players to go far and have a great league campaign."

Although Real have yet to sign a direct replacement for Ronaldo, who switched to Juventus last month after scoring 450 goals in 438 games over nine seasons at the club, Marco Asensio has stepped up in the wake of his departure.

The Spain forward is starting to reap the rewards of regular football and that was reflected at the Estadi Montilivi, where he drew two penalties and was a menace throughout.

Lopetegui has also been quick to stamp his authority on the club. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Real's big-money signing of the summer, was again left on the bench, with Keylor Navas continuing to impress in goal.

"We have tried to explain it but it isn't easy, that much is clear," said Lopetegui. "I have two great goalkeepers. Three if you count Kiko Casilla."

Luka Modric and Raphael Varane were also named only as substitutes, while observers were stunned by his decision to pull off long-serving left-back Marcelo on the hour.

Spanish daily Marca said Lopetegui "proved he was in charge" and was not "afraid to make unpopular decisions for the best of the team".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS