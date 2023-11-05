Keating error gifts Arsenal 2-1 WSL win over Man City

LONDON - Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius made the most of a mistake by Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating to net an 88th-minute goal and give her side a 2-1 home victory in a pulsating Women's Super League clash on Sunday.

City, who slipped to second place in the standings following Chelsea's 6-0 thrashing of Aston Villa on Saturday, came into the game on a fine run of form but they fell behind when Steph Catley put the Gunners ahead in the 14th minute.

Keating was then at the centre of things, conceding a penalty for a foul on Cloe Lacasse but saving Kim Little's spot kick in the 20th minute. Chloe Kelly thought she had made the most of that miss when she drove home the equaliser for City in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Blackstenius had other ideas, and her persistence paid off as she chased down a long ball that Keating misjudged and allowed to go over her, allowing the Swedish striker to finish.

City had their chances to grab an equaliser but couldn't find a way past Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, and the 19-year-old Keating was comforted by her team mates at the final whistle as they slumped to their first defeat of the season.

With four other WSL games taking place later on Sunday, Chelsea top the table on 13 points from five games, three ahead of City and five ahead of Arsenal. REUTERS