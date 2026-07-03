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Karvina match-fixing disqualification leads to reshuffle of Czech clubs in European competitions

July 2 - Czech side MFK Karvina have been declared ineligible to participate in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League due to involvement in match-fixing, UEFA said on Thursday.

• The UEFA Appeals Body ruled Karvina ineligible for failing to comply with admission criteria, citing the club's direct or indirect involvement in activities aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of matches at the national level.

• The decision has triggered a reshuffle of European competition spots for clubs from the Czech Football Association (FACR).

• Viktoria Plzen will take the Europa League playoff spot originally reserved for Karvina, who had qualified as the domestic cup winners.

• Hradec Kralove will take Plzen's original spot in the Europa League second qualifying round.

• Jablonec will enter the Conference League second qualifying round, filling the vacancy left by Hradec Kralove.

• The Ethics Committee of FACR expelled Karvina from top competition in Czech football in June. REUTERS