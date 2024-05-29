Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Vincent Kompany on verge of joining Bayern Munich

MUNICH – Vincent Kompany has been chosen as the next Bayern Munich coach but details on a contract still need to be ironed out, club supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on May 28.

According to German tabloid Bild and English newspaper The Guardian, the 38-year-old Belgian has reached an agreement in principle with Bayern despite overseeing Burnley’s relegation from the English Premier League last term.

Rummenigge told Sky Italia there are just a few details to be resolved before Kompany can join the German giants.

“Our sports director has chosen Kompany, it’s not official yet, there are just some final details to settle,” the 68-year-old former striker told Sky, adding that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had helped the club in their choice.

“Pep gave us a big helping hand. He had him as captain at City and he also followed him when he was at Burnley. He knows him very well and we count on the expertise of Pep.”

Guardiola, who coached Bayern in 2013-2016 before he joined City, had previously praised Kompany’s work.

“I am happy when Bayern is making the right decision. I have the biggest admiration for his work, personality and expertise,” the Spaniard said.

Bayern agreed to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel in February after falling behind eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen in the title race.

Kompany has Bundesliga experience, having played at Hamburg before joining City.

As a manager, he took the reins of Burnley in July 2022, taking them to the Premier League as second-division champions that season.

The Belgian was the latest candidate in a long list linked to Bayern.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Austria manager Ralf Rangnick all reportedly turned down Bayern’s interest.

Former Bayern coach Nagelsmann had opted to stay with the national team until the 2026 World Cup, and he also had only good words for Kompany.

The German, himself a young coach at 36, said: “I have heard he is a promising coach with a great perspective, and had the best teachers in the form of great and experienced coaches who trained him, so he’ll do well.

“In the end, it’s good for the club that they didn’t win the championship this time. I don’t think it’s a bad situation for a young coach who can leave his mark, rather than if they had won the championship again.” AFP