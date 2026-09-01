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Karim Benzema ends brief stint with Al Hilal in Saudi league

Karim Benzema joined Al Hilal less than eight months ago and had one year left on his contract.

RIYADH - Former France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has left Al Hilal just under eight months after joining the Saudi club.

“Al Hilal Club Company and French player Karim Benzema have mutually agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, bringing his time with Al Hilal’s first football team to an end,” wrote the club on their website on Aug 31.

“Al Hilal Club Company expressed its appreciation for Benzema’s contributions during his time with the team, as well as the professionalism, commitment, and leadership he demonstrated both on and off the pitch,” said the statement.

Benzema thanked the club on social media.

“A chapter comes to an end,” he posted.

The former Ballon d’Or winner moved to Saudi Arabia from Real Madrid in 2023, joining Al Ittihad and leading the Jeddah club to a Saudi Pro League title in 2025.

After a dispute over a contract extension in late January 2026, he moved to Al Hilal in Riyadh for the rest of the season.

He had one year left on his contract, but has a deal until 2030 as an “ambassador” for Saudi tourism and the 2034 World Cup.

The announcement that the 38-year-old was leaving came the day after Al Hilal signed 30-year-old England centre forward Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa for a reported £50 million (S$86 million).

Spanish sports daily AS reported that Benzema had no intention of retiring and had offers from the American MLS and other Saudi clubs.

Al Hilal wished Benzema “every success in the next chapter of his career”. AFP