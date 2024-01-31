Kaoru Mitoma returns as Japan beat Bahrain to reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

DOHA – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu was pleased with his team’s performance, but noted that there is much room for improvement as they survived a second-half wobble to set up an Asian Cup quarter-final clash with either Iran or Syria after a 3-1 win over Bahrain on Jan 31.

The victory was all that mattered for now, while there was also another positive as star winger Kaoru Mitoma finally played his first minutes in this tournament after his recovery from injury.

The four-time champions looked to be cruising in their last-16 game in Doha after goals either side of half-time from Ritsu Doan and Takefusa Kubo.

But an own goal from error-prone goalkeeper Zion Suzuki let Bahrain back in the game until Ayase Ueda restored Japan’s cushion just under 10 minutes later.

It was Ueda’s fourth goal of the tournament and one that proved crucial.

Moriyasu did not feel that the game was as easy as it seemed, however.

“I didn’t think they (Bahrain) would be an easy opponent to break down from the start, but my players broke them down with their aggressiveness and patience,” he said.

“So I want to give credit to the players who scored the three goals.

“Overall, our defence was good as well. We’ve improved.”

On looking ahead to the quarter-finals, he added: “I have a big goal, I will do my best for the match and prepare to the best of my ability.”

Japan were boosted by the return of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Mitoma, who came off the bench in the second half to play his first game since injuring his ankle on Dec 21.

But questions remain for Hajime Moriyasu’s side, who were the pre-tournament favourites but have yet to keep a clean sheet in four games in Qatar.

Japan came close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute when Ueda thumped a header towards goal from a corner, only for Bahrain goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah to claw it away.

Bahrain also had chances to take the lead but it was Japan who struck first in the 31st minute.

Right-back Seiya Maikuma unleashed a shot from distance that cannoned against the post and Doan reacted fastest to stick home the rebound.