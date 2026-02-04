Straitstimes.com header logo

Kante joins Fenerbahce after transfer dispute

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 6, 2024 Al Nassr's Marcelo Brozovic in action with Al Ittihad's N'Golo Kante REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 6, 2024 Al Nassr's Marcelo Brozovic in action with Al Ittihad's N'Golo Kante REUTERS/Stringer

Google Preferred Source badge

Feb 4 - N'Golo Kante has joined Fenerbahce, the Turkish side announced on Wednesday after controversy over the completion of the deal, while Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri has moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

The France International, who won two English Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea respectively, returned to Europe after two and half seasons with Al-Ittihad.

The like-for-like exchange transfer appeared to be off after Fenerbahce said on Tuesday that Al-Ittihad had failed to enter the relevant information into FIFA's transfer matching system to complete the deal.

However, Al-Ittihad later announced the sale of Kante, before signing En-Nesyri as a replacement for Karim Benzema who left the club by mutual agreement to join Al-Hilal on Monday.

"Welcome to our Fenerbahce, N'Golo Kante" the Turkish side posted on X.

The 34-year-old midfielder played a major role in France's successful campaign in Russia to clinch the 2018 World Cup and is hoping to repeat the feat at the 2026 tournament, which will be held in North America next summer.

En-Nesyri, 28, joined Fenerbahce in 2024 from La Liga's Sevilla and scored 38 goals in 79 games in all competitions. REUTERS

See more on

France

Saudi Arabia

Leicester City

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.