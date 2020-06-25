Kane's fine with Mourinho's plan

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane insisted he has no issue with their style of play under manager Jose Mourinho after scoring their second goal in Tuesday's 2-0 Premier League home victory over West Ham.

It was Kane's first goal since recovering from a hamstring injury during the three-month coronavirus shutdown, and it helped Spurs seal their first win in eight matches in all competitions, lifting them to seventh in the league before yesterday's late matches.

Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson said after Spurs' 1-1 draw with Manchester United last Friday that England's No. 9 would struggle to score goals in Mourinho's conservative system and that he should consider switching clubs.

"I've got no problem with how the manager plays. He's here to win, we're here to win games... obviously this season, to get into the Champions League and next season, to progress and try to win something," Kane said, adding that he is as fit as he has ever been.

"People, pundits have their opinions. In terms of how I feel, I feel really good. I'm positive, in really good shape and like I say, I can only do what I do and try not to listen to the noise outside."

His latest comments would bring relief to Spurs fans, after he admitted earlier this year that he could leave his boyhood club, expressing a desire to win trophies "sooner rather than later" and would not stay "for the sake of it".

The England captain - under contract with Spurs till 2024 - has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer although the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on transfers remain uncertain.

Kane has scored eight goals in 11 games under Mourinho, who responded to Merson's comments by mentioning the likes of Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Diego Milito and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, reeling off their scoring statistics under his tenure at various clubs.

Kane was played through on goal by Son Heung-min's pass and beat Lukasz Fabianski with a trademark finish against the relegation-threatened visitors.

Before that, he had taken only one shot - which was off target - and had zero touches in the Hammers' box. But he went away with his 137th league goal for Spurs in his 200th appearance for the club.

Only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (138) has scored more goals in his first 200 Premier League appearances for a single club than Kane, who has set his sights on becoming only the third player after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney to reach 200 Premier League goals.

0.67 Harry Kane's goal-per-game ratio in the Premier League. His scoring rate is better than Gunners great Thierry Henry's at this stage. The Frenchman scored 131 in his first 200 league games (0.66) for Arsenal.

"I'm still only 26, so hopefully I can get to that 200 mark sooner rather than later and go from there," he said.

Hammers boss David Moyes was left a frustrated man, particularly with the opener, an own goal by Tomas Soucek.

He said the ball had hit the arm of Spurs' Davinson Sanchez before going in off Soucek.

"I can't believe that they've ruled that as a goal," he said. "Whoever it was on VAR (video assistant referee) duty didn't do their job right."

