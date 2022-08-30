Kane wants Shearer's mark, after brace puts him third on list

LONDON • Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set his sights on chasing Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal-scoring record, after his brace against Nottingham Forest moved him up to joint-third in the scoring charts.

The England captain missed a penalty but netted twice to surpass 200 domestic league goals in his career, as Spurs kept their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win at the City Ground on Sunday.

The 29-year-old joined Andy Cole on 187 Premier League goals and only Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more goals in the competition's history.

"It's still a long way away, for sure, but I still feel fit, I feel I have many more years left in the locker," Kane said. "Every season, I want to score goals, I want to be among those names, and I'm excited for the challenge.

"Alan and Wayne are two of the best strikers England have ever had, so to even be in that category is nice for me. But I want to keep pushing myself, see how far I can go. So far, it's been a good start to the season."

Tottenham's third victory in four games left them third in the league standings on 10 points, two behind north London rivals Arsenal.

Kane has scored four goals this season and his form has been key to Spurs' best start to a Premier League campaign since 2009-10, when they opened with four straight wins.

Last week, Kane set a Premier League record for the most goals for a single club, moving clear of Sergio Aguero's tally for Manchester City.

"Harry has to be our point of reference on the pitch at every moment, he has to be the leader for this team and I think he is working very well," Spurs manager Antonio Conte said. "He's totally involved in this project, and I am really happy for him."

Meanwhile, Manchester United have agreed a fee that could rise to £85 million (S$139 million) to sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam, multiple British media reports said yesterday.

The Red Devils have agreed to pay £80.75 million, with a further £4.25 million in add-ons, which would make the 22-year-old the second-most expensive buy in the club's history after the £89 million spent to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Antony is poised to be the second player to follow United manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford, after the arrival of defender Lisandro Martinez for a fee that could be worth £57 million.

Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have also arrived this summer and, with the transfer window closing on Thursday, the club are still expected to be busy until the final minutes.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, United also want to bring in Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to put pressure on No. 1 David de Gea, while links persist over a late move for Victor Osimhen and Cody Gakpo.

However, Spanish media reports have said their hopes of landing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - said to be ten Hag's No. 1 target - have dwindled.

The Dutch international has been adamant about staying at the Nou Camp and will reportedly take a pay cut to enable the Catalans to register more new signings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

