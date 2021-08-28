Kane to let goals do the talking as transfer saga over

LONDON • Harry Kane has put the transfer wrangle between Tottenham and Manchester City behind him and is committed to the cause as he bids to end Spurs' 13-year trophy drought.

The England captain, 28, announced on Wednesday he would be staying put at his boyhood club this season, ending a saga that saw him heavily linked with the English champions this summer.

Although Kane never stated outright his desire to move on, he reportedly wanted to leave for City but Pep Guardiola's side were not willing to pay the record £150 million (S$278 million) fee Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was demanding.

With three years still left on his contract, Tottenham held all the aces. After receiving a rapturous reception at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend when he came off the bench, the striker decided not to force the issue.

Kane was rewarded with his first start of the season - he missed the club's first two games due to a lack of fitness - and he rewarded manager Nuno Espirito Santo by scoring twice on his return to the first XI on Thursday.

Spurs beat Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira 3-0 - Giovani lo Celso was the other scorer - as the hosts overturned a one-goal first-leg deficit to reach the inaugural Europa Conference League group stage.

The Portuguese said of Kane, who again got a huge welcome from the fans: "He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone."

Yesterday's Europa Conference League draw saw Spurs grouped with Rennes of Ligue 1, Dutch Eredivise side Vitesse and Slovenia's Mura. Roma, managed by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, were paired with Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia, Norway's Bodo/Glimt and Zorya of Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE