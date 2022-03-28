Kane ties Charlton after 49th goal

LONDON • England boss Gareth Southgate hopes Harry Kane will overtake Wayne Rooney as the team's all-time leading scorer en route to firing the Three Lions to World Cup glory in Qatar.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker scored a late penalty in England's 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday. The 28-year-old moved joint-second with Bobby Charlton on 49 goals and behind only Rooney's record of 53.

"The names he is in and amongst now are incredible," Southgate said. "Harry will appreciate that history, it will mean a lot to him... He looks favourite to go and do that (break the record)."

Asked whether he would prefer Kane to wrap up the record before the World Cup begins in November, the former Aston Villa defender added: "I would like him to break the record in the World Cup final!

"I think he's quite calm about it. He's confident he can get there, his goals-per-game record is phenomenally good."

Breel Embolo opened the scoring for the Swiss on 22 minutes but Luke Shaw equalised late in the first half, before Kane settled the tie 12 minutes from time.

In Amsterdam, Christian Eriksen said he made his return to international football in the "perfect way" by scoring one minute after coming on for Denmark on Saturday, following a near-fatal cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020.

The Danes lost 4-2 to the Netherlands in the friendly, but the Brentford midfielder was the toast of the crowd as the substitute produced a stunning finish into the top corner in the 47th minute.

"It was a lovely finish," Eriksen told Sky Sports. "To start the comeback in international football like this was the perfect way.

"I felt very welcome (by the Netherlands fans). I've been here before (for Ajax Amsterdam) for many years so, of course, they know me, but it was a very heart-warming reception for sure.

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Qatar World Cup."

Jannik Vestergaard scored Denmark's other goal while Steven Bergwijn (two), Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay found the net for the Oranje.

In Barcelona, Dani Olmo struck a stunning goal in the final minute to snatch a 2-1 victory against Albania in a friendly before a passionate crowd in Spain's first game in Catalonia in 18 years.

After years of tension between the Madrid central government and Catalan separatist movement, there were concerns about how Catalan fans would react.

But any worries disappeared from the start. Fans hummed Spain's national anthem and were fully supportive of La Roja, creating a great atmosphere at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium.

"The crowd was amazing, they deserved a win," Olmo said. "We dominated and it was a good test."

All the goals came in the final 15 minutes via Ferran Torres, Myrto Uzuni and Olmo.

Belgium were held 2-2 by Ireland away in Dublin but coach Roberto Martinez said he was pleased with the outcome of the friendly.

He took the unusual step of leaving out all players with 50 caps or more - effectively 12 regulars.

Michy Batshuayi and Hans Vanaken twice gave the Red Devils the lead but the Irish equalised via Chiedozie Ogbene and Alan Browne.

It was more routine for Germany as they ran out 2-0 winners over Israel. Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both hit the net in the home friendly to extend coach Hansi Flick's 100 per record to eight games.

