Kane, Rashford in Euro Fitness battle

AMSTERDAM • England can look forward to facing the world's top-ranked side Belgium in the Uefa Nations League later this year, but for now, manager Gareth Southgate's chief concerns are two-fold.

One is the effect of the global coronavirus outbreak, which has left their March 27 friendly against Italy at Wembley in doubt.

The other surrounds Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford, with both forwards facing a race to be fit for Euro 2020 owing to long-term injuries.

On the epidemic and its implications for England's four friendlies ahead of their Group D opener with Croatia on June 14, Southgate said on Tuesday night: "The reality is that we don't know.

"It is an ever-changing picture for everybody, in every walk of life, so we are updated all the time by the government.

"We don't need to speculate at the moment. We have to be adaptable and have to make sure that we are prepared for every eventuality.

"But as we stand, we are trying not to get too worried by all the hype, make sensible decisions on hygiene and go from there."

He is without his skipper and other first-choice striker, but he talked positively about the recovery being made by Kane and Rashford, two players who would be definite starters in his team were they to make it for the tournament.

Both Tottenham's Kane and Rashford of Manchester United are not expected to return to action before next month after tearing a hamstring and suffering a double stress back fracture respectively.

"We've had really good updates and Harry and Marcus are exactly where we were expecting them to be," Southgate said.

"Both players will give themselves the best possible chance of being available, that's their mentality and dedication to their sport.

"That's the only bit we can guarantee, what we can't guarantee is how that rehab will develop as it's stepped up.

"We have really good competition for places, but clearly, we want to be going with our best players and there is no doubt Kane and Rashford are in that category."

Other unknowns for Southgate are on the pitch, such as the risk of more injuries or players going out of form.

Jordan Pickford is one who falls into the latter category, with his mistake in letting Bruno Fernandes equalise for United last Sunday putting the Everton goalkeeper in the spotlight.

But he has been consistent for England and Southgate is choosing to stand behind his No. 1.

"His performances for us throughout have been outstanding," the former Middlesbrough boss said. "He has been a key part of some big results we have had.

"But if you are the England goalkeeper, you are under the spotlight. I am expecting him to bounce back.

"The weekend goal is one he would want to do better with, but then, he had some outstanding saves at the end of the game. That is the life of a goalkeeper."

Tuesday's draw for the second edition of the tournament saw England, who finished third last year, in Group A2 with Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in the top division.

In Group A3, world champions France and Croatia face a 2018 final rematch alongside defending champions Portugal and Sweden.

Matches will be from September to November, with the four-team finals set for June next year.

"We enjoyed the competition last time, and the quality of the fixtures again shows how exciting this could be," added Southgate, whose team last played Belgium at the 2018 World Cup and lost both their group and third-place matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN

2020-21 NATIONS LEAGUE DRAW

LEAGUE A

Group A1: Poland, Bosnia, Italy, Netherlands

Group A2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group A3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal

Group A4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

LEAGUE B

Group B1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria

Group B2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group B3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia

Group B4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales

LEAGUE C

Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

LEAGUE D

Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar