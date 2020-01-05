Kane out, but Mourinho's not crying

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho's worst fears were realised on Friday when the club confirmed that striker Harry Kane suffered a torn hamstring during the 1-0 Premier League loss at Southampton on New Year's Day.

Kane, who has netted 27 goals for Spurs and England this season, was forced off late on Wednesday after injuring his left hamstring scoring a disallowed goal.

Mourinho said he believed the news would be bad when he addressed the media ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup third-round clash at Middlesbrough today.

The club later said Kane had indeed torn a hamstring - an injury that usually means around one month on the sidelines.

"If you ask me just my feeling - good news or bad news - I am more on bad news than good news, that's my feeling," Mourinho said at his press conference before the club released their statement on Kane.

"What the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match, the way he did it, he didn't think twice, it didn't take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.

"I think we're going to lose him for some period. Every minute he doesn't play we miss him but I don't want to be crying all the time."

"Head up. Tough times don't last, tough people do," Kane, who had two lengthy layoffs last season with ankle ligament injuries, said on Twitter.

Another spell without Kane will be a major blow to Tottenham, who are struggling to stay in the hunt for the top four, having fallen six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (36).

While Spurs have been off the pace this season, England skipper Kane, twice the Premier League's Golden Boot winner, has been consistently finding the net.

"Everybody knows the importance of Harry in the squad... he's irreplaceable," Mourinho added.

11

HARRY KANE'S PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS, 2019-20

6

HIS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOALS

The good news is that forward Son Heung-min will be back for the trip to Middlesbrough, after missing three games following a red card against Chelsea.

Tottenham are also without Danny Rose (calf), Ben Davies (ankle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow), while Tanguy Ndombele, who limped off against Southampton, is being assessed for a hip injury.

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate, who scored with his nose in extra time to help Spurs win the League Cup in 2008, said that he could not believe his former club have not won a single trophy in the 12 years since.

"I thought they would have won something under (former manager) Mauricio Pochettino, I thought he did an amazing job," said Woodgate, whose side are in 16th place in the Championship but have won four matches in a row.

"But I'm sure that (silverware) is on the horizon now with Jose Mourinho, because he's a serial winner.

"Let's not get carried away (with our form), we're playing against a top, top team. They're an outstanding team with one of the best managers football has ever seen."

